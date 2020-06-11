Wellington Cycleways Still Up For Consideration In August

Press Release – Wellington City Council

“We know many people were disappointed that we were unable to continue to consider the temporary cycleways as a Covid-19 response once we reached pandemic alert level 1. However it was evident that many of them had strong community support,” says Deputy Mayor Sarah Free.

Council staff are working together with NZTA to reframe several of the temporary covid-19 projects as Innovating Streets trials. To be eligible, the projects need to demonstrate a pathway to permanence if the trial is successful. Projects that may be advanced in this way include the Shelly Bay, Brooklyn hill, and Onepu Rd cycleways. The Council will consider a paper on these revised projects in August.

If approved by the Council and NZTA, new consultation and traffic resolutions would be required before these projects could progress.

“We thank everyone who took the time to submit on the recent traffic resolutions. Your feedback will be used to fine-tune the designs before coming back to the community,” says Cr Jenny Condie.

Trial approaches have been successful in other parts of New Zealand and internationally. The temporary nature of the street infrastructure allows the design to be revised after it has been implemented. “The idea is that the trial itself becomes part of the consultation process,” says Cr Condie.

The Evans Bay cycleway has recently received funding from NZTA for engagement and early design work with the community. This will continue as part of the Council’s normal cycleway programme. It will not be considered for a trial treatment.

“We clearly heard the message that this community wants more involvement in the design of the cycleway, which will form part of the Great Harbour Way route,” says Deputy Mayor Free.

Inner city projects on Stout Street, Featherston Street and Victoria Street will be reviewed through the Let’s Get Wellington Moving City Streets package.

