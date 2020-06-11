Nikko AM NZ Launches GoalsGetter For Advisers

Press Release – Nikko AM

Extension of online consumer investment platform to Authorised Financial Advisers ensures easy, cheap access to Nikko AMs flagship retail PIE and KiwiSaver funds for wider pool of NZ investors. Leading fund manager Nikko AM NZ has opened access …

Extension of online consumer investment platform to Authorised Financial Advisers ensures easy, cheap access to Nikko AM’s flagship retail PIE and KiwiSaver funds for wider pool of NZ investors.

Leading fund manager Nikko AM NZ has opened access to its low-cost investment platform, GoalsGetter, to Authorised Financial Advisers. The move enables Advisers to conveniently connect their clients to a wide range of Nikko AM’s single sector and diversified funds, including KiwiSaver.

GoalsGetter provides direct access to 8 Nikko AM KiwiSaver funds and, for a minimum initial investment of $250 and monthly commitments of $20, 14 of Nikko AM’s flagship funds. These include three diversified funds that not only utilise Nikko AM’s local and global expertise, but also provide exposure to global funds offered by Goldman Sachs (GSAM), JP Morgan and ARK Invest.

Nikko AM NZ Managing Director, George Carter, says that in a time of economic uncertainty, it’s natural for people to want to seek professional advice about where to put their money.

“By making direct access to our retail funds available to Authorised Financial Advisers via GoalsGetter, we are ensuring that a wider range of investors can access our market-leading funds without comprising their desire for additional piece of mind,” says Carter.

GoalsGetter for Advisers will allow both the adviser and client to track holdings, transactions and performance. Furthermore, Carter says the platform’s in-built robo-advice and projections functionality, as well as the information and reference material available on the GoalsGetter platform, will provide additional tools for advisers when tailoring an investment to a client’s individual risk profile, values and circumstances.

“Over recent times we’ve seen barriers to investing come down. I’m proud that, through GoalsGetter, Nikko AM has been part of this drive to encourage New Zealanders to invest with knowledge and with a defined sense of purpose. And I’m delighted that we have now launched GoalsGetter for Advisers, which we see as a timely addition to existing avenues into Nikko AM funds.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url