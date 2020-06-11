A Big Sunday In Auckland

Press Release – Auckland Transport

Aucklanders should be ready for road closures, busy public transport and possible disruptions with two major events planned for this Sunday, 14 June. As well, this is the opening weekend for Commercial Bay at the bottom of Queen Street. The Black …

Aucklanders should be ready for road closures, busy public transport and possible disruptions with two major events planned for this Sunday, 14 June. As well, this is the opening weekend for Commercial Bay at the bottom of Queen Street.

The Black Lives Matter rally on Queen Street will mean road closures and bus diversions in the central city from midday until around 5pm.

Queen Street will be closed between Wakefield and Customs Streets and Customs Street will be closed between Lower Albert Street and Commerce Street.

The following bus services will be detoured: CITY LINK, INNER LINK, NX1,105, 106, 82, 923, 75, 30, 295, 309, 25B, 25L, 18, 195, 22N, 22R, 24B, 24R.

For details: www.at.govt.nz/metrochanges

Meanwhile, at Eden Park, rugby is back with the Blues versus the Hurricanes match at 3:35pm.

Travel on trains, regular and special event buses to and from Eden Park is included with your match ticket.

A big crowd is expected for this first post-lockdown game in Auckland so there will be delays because of the large numbers.

If you’re heading to the game by bus try to avoid the central city and travel early.

For details of train services and special event buses go to: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/investec-super-rugby-aotearoa/

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url