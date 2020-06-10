New Chief Operating Officer For Skills Active

Press Release – Skills Active

Skills Active has appointed longstanding team member Maren Frerichs to the newly created role of chief operating officer. Having been with Skills Active since 2016, as general manager of the Industry Engagement team, Ms Frerichs will work alongside …

Having been with Skills Active since 2016, as general manager of the Industry Engagement team, Ms Frerichs will work alongside executive director and board member Butch Bradley.

“Sport, recreation, exercise, aquatics, snowsport and performing arts have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Our hearts go out to our industries, who have suffered some heavy impacts as a result of the restrictions and response measures,” Mr Bradley says.

Ms Frerichs is thrilled about the new role and notes that some further positive changes are being bedded into the management team, which will see a reshaped leadership group – these will be announced shortly.

“We are proud of the depth and diversity we have in our leadership team, and we are ready to tackle the second half of the year, with the new environment that New Zealand finds itself in,” Ms Frerichs says.

“Now that we’ve entered Level 1, there are lots of positives to reflect on as people start returning to sports fields, tracks, pools, theatres and gyms. And looking ahead, there are opportunities to grow and strengthen as we rebuild.

“In particular, I’m excited about working closely with our stakeholders as we move through the current vocational education and training reforms, and exploring ways to maximise the system changes, to get the best possible system in place for our industries and their workforce.

“We will be walking alongside our industries as they get back out there keeping New Zealanders physically, socially and mentally well, through active recreation,” Ms Frerichs says.

