Coronavirus is a crisis full of opportunities

June 10, 2020PressRelease

Today we published our latest report on how we think the Coronavirus will change NZs economic landscape.

• Fortunately NZ in in the envious position to wind back social distancing measures to allow for a faster eventual recovery.

• However, the economy will continue to be held below its potential as borders remain shuttered. Industries reliant on foreign arrivals such as hospitality, retail and education will continue to struggle.

• The crisis does provide plenty of opportunities though, including aiding the fight against climate change, and the freeing up of resources for productivity enhancing investment.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2006/OurTake__Industry_Landscape.pdf

