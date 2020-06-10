AppsFlyer Launches Zero, Its Free-for-Life Software & APIs To Help Brands Tap Into Their Owned Media

Press Release – ACN Newswire

The new plan is part of AppsFlyer’s zero budget marketing initiative, consolidating products and tools enabling developers, product managers, and marketers to uncover the potential of their core assets SINGAPORE, June 10, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – AppsFlyer, …



The new plan is part of AppsFlyer’s zero budget marketing initiative, consolidating products and tools enabling developers, product managers, and marketers to uncover the potential of their core assets

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – AppsFlyer, the global attribution leader, today announced the launch of Zero, a free-for-life package as part of its Zero Budget Marketing initiative. The new initiative, geared towards developers, product managers, and marketers offers free, state of the art software tools and APIs, to empower their growth and leverage their earned and owned media strategy.

As part of AppsFlyer’s effort to enable companies of any size to better utilize their owned assets and channels, Zero includes the powerful tools of AppsFlyer’s complete engagement suite, all for free: OneLink deep linking technology, smooth web-to-app & social media-to-app user journeys, Smart Banners, referrals & user invites, SMS & QR codes, cross-promotions, and more.

“Now more than ever, companies need to operate with a ‘Zero-Budget Marketing’ mindset,” said Ronen Mense, APAC President, and Managing Director, AppsFlyer. “If it was not already evident, COVID-19 forced all of us to rethink our marketing strategies and go back to basics, with one certainty in mind – we live in a mobile-first world. Many companies have a ‘mobile also’ strategy and need to be able to better leverage their most important assets: their owned media, website, social media, and user base as they migrate their customer base to mobile. This is the time for brands to get creative and grow their business with mission-critical tools, so we are proud to provide product managers and app developers with our technology for free as open APIs they can use to delight and engage with their existing customers while also gaining new customers.”

New customers can easily create a free account, and start leveraging the Zero package within minutes, without providing payment information or an SDK integration. Part of AppsFlyer’s broad offering, Zero includes cost-free software tools and APIs that every marketer, product manager, and developer needs to help improve user experience and acquisition with no advertising budget.

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer, the global attribution leader, empowers marketers to grow their business and innovate with a suite of comprehensive measurement and analytics solutions. Built around privacy by design, AppsFlyer takes a customer-centric approach to help 12,000+ brands and 6,000+ technology partners make better business decisions every day. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url