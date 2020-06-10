Air New Zealand To Resume Tokyo Services

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand will resume passenger flights to Narita, Tokyo later this month.

The airline’s Auckland-Narita route hasn’t been operating since 30 March.

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline will operate one return service per week on its Auckland-Narita route with the first flight departing Auckland on 25 June.

“We’re pleased to be able to welcome customers back onboard as we restart services to Narita this month, however, we know the rebuilding of our international network is going to take considerable time.”

Pre-COVID-19 Air New Zealand operated up to 10 services per week on Auckland-Narita.

The schedule for Auckland-Narita is as follows:

Date Flight No. Aircraft Departs Arrives Frequency 25 June NZ99 787-9 Dreamliner Auckland 11:15pm Narita 7:20am Thursday 27 June NZ90 787-9 Dreamliner Narita 3:30pm Auckland 5:05am Saturday From 30 June NZ99 787-9 Dreamliner Auckland 11:15pm Narita 7:20am Tuesday From 3 July NZ90 787-9 Dreamliner Narita 3:30pm Auckland 5:05am Friday

Customers travelling on these services will be subject to government border controls.

