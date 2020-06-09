The Economy And Poverty Are Top Auckland Covid-19 Recovery Priorities: Committee For Auckland Survey

Press Release – Committee For Auckland

Supporting economic development and addressing poverty are the top priorities for the Covid-19 recovery says the Committee for Auckland, based its recent “Auckland Recovery” survey of members.

Respondents said these two areas had been most negatively impacted by the pandemic and needed the greatest attention from Auckland’s leaders said Board Chair Mark Spencer.

“Additional priorities were housing and new projects resulting from Covid-19. All were all ahead of transport and climate change as priority issues for action as Auckland plans its pandemic recovery response.”

“87% of organisations reported they had been negatively impacted by the pandemic with almost 50% saying it had been significant.”

Board member Mark Thomas said organisations overwhelmingly expect their business prospects to be worse with 69% reporting an anticipated downturn over the coming year.

“As a consequence, respondents said it was important Auckland Council update or transform its existing project priorities to better respond to the Covid-19 impact. This reflects what many Committee for Auckland members have underway.”

“80% of respondents said Covid-19 presents Auckland with greater opportunities, than adversities.”

Respondents said the top focus for the government and Auckland Council should be adapting to work with Covid-19 closely followed by new priority projects. Only a minority ranked resuming business-as-usual operations as the top priority.

Respondents concluded that Auckland Council will make significantly less progress unless it makes changes.

The Auckland Recovery survey was conducted between 22 and 29 May. It surveyed its members, and alumni from its Future Auckland Leaders programme. It’s been conducted in partnership with the Committees for Cities and Regions Network (C4), a group of 20 Australian and New Zealand sister organisation’s coordinated by the Committee for Melbourne.

The C4 Network will present its findings to the governments and city councils in both countries in the coming weeks.

The Committee for Auckland was founded almost 25 years ago. Its purpose is to build connection, behaviour and initiatives to create a better Auckland for all.

It has a broad membership base across major corporates, public agencies, iwi enterprises and non-for-profit organisations.

