Property Consultancy Company To Assist KiwiRail In Transport Efficiency Improvements

The Property Group Limited (TPG) has been engaged to assist KiwiRail in improving passenger commute and transport efficiency in Auckland.

On the back of strong government support for rail services, TPG is getting ready to provide property advisory services to KiwiRail in the Auckland region. TPG’s 180-strong team across 13 nationwide offices will be involved in the acquisition of land and property interests for these large-scale infrastructure projects.

TPG boasts a long-standing relationship with KiwiRail, having been involved in rail projects for over 15 years. They remain committed to the sustained growth and development of the Auckland region and will have 62 LINZ accredited personnel to assist, including 12 consultants with full Rail Accreditation to the NZRC Restructuring Act 1990.

According to TPG’s National Commercial Manager Sam Cottier, this KiwiRail project will reduce rail freight congestion and passenger commute time, and also benefits communities by taking trucks off the road, reducing carbon emissions and improving road safety.

“A project such as this is critical to both the daily function and the ongoing growth and development of the city.”

This latest KiwiRail project is not the first project of national significance that TPG has been involved in from design and concept through to the acquisition of land.

“We have been involved in many of New Zealand’s major infrastructure projects, having successfully delivered over $1,000,000,000 of property transactions since our inception in 1999,” Sam says.

If you would like to know more about The Property Group Limited or their services, visit propertygroup.co.nz, use the contact form, phone 04 470 6105, or email enquiries@propertygroup.co.nz.

About The Property Group Limited

The Property Group Limited (TPG) is New Zealand’s largest independent specialist property consultancy, with 13 offices nationwide. They are proud to offer end-to-end property, planning, and development advice to enable clients to make decisions that add value to their business. From the north to the south, TPG has a variety of experts who are dedicated to providing the full property package.

