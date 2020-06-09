PGF Boosts Waikato Infrastructure

Press Release – New Zealand Government

The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is investing in the Waikato region with a $16.8 million boost to complete the Ruakura Spine Road project, creating 200 construction jobs, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters announced today.

“The partnership with Tainui Group Holdings and Hamilton City Council will receive the grant to design and construct Stage 1 of a major arterial road within the eastern suburbs of the Waikato District,” said Mr Peters.

“The funding will provide critical infrastructure for the Ruakura Inland Port area that will connect to the Waikato Expressway and the East Coast Main Trunk. Long term development plans include the potential for a housing development.

“Construction of the Ruakura Spine Road will unlock access to the multi-modal Ruakura Inland Port, Logistics and Industrial development. Employment will increase substantially with an estimated, 6,000 to 12,000 jobs resulting from this development,” said Mr Peters.

“Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) is matching the Government’s investment with $16.8 million and Hamilton City Council will also be contributing $5 million.

“This development will unlock millions of dollars of investment in associated infrastructure by TGH and its partners. The combined funding will be used for additional scope work including:

· surfacing change

· water main

· sewage

· utilities (e.g. power and internet)

· landscaping

“This project has great support from relevant stakeholders including full regional support, aligning with at least eight regional economic plans to enhance Māori assets,” said Mr Peters.

