New Ballance Recruit Is A Positive Sign For The Agricultural Sector

Ballance Agri-Nutrients reputation and great farmer-led culture were just some of the reasons why Auckland based IT professional, David Healy, wanted to join the team.

David Healy, an executive with over 20 years of experience leading change management initiatives for start-ups, public organisations and private companies has accepted the role of Chief Digital Officer (CDO) with the 100% New Zealand (NZ) owned farming co-operative.

David has a proven track record in operations management and research, product and business development across diverse industries including lifestyle company VF Corporation, Icebreaker (before and after they were purchased by VF) and Kathmandu Ltd.

“What impressed me about David was is his innate understanding of customer service. As one of NZ largest co-operatives, you must be in tune with the needs of farmers and growers, if they are successful or fail, so do we,” says Ballance CEO, Mark Wynne.

“Agricultural and horticultural are key to NZs economic recovery, and Ballance is an essential partner of the primary sector providing innovative products, services, and advice, all underpinned by strong leadership,” says Mark.

David, and his family, re-located to NZ around 14 years ago from the UK and have lived in Christchurch, Wellington and more recently Auckland. They are proud to call NZ home and became citizens four years ago. David is moving to the Bay of Plenty with his family and two Labradors, joining the Ballance family on Monday, 13 July 2020.

“Ballance is an agile industry leader with environmental sustainability at the heart of everything they do,” says David.

“I want to help the business define, prioritise and implement strategic initiatives through aligning customer needs with industry trends, standards, and emerging technologies.

“Our farming sector will need partners that are ahead of the market to be able to capitalise on opportunities. The growth of this sector will help NZ recover from the economic impact of COVID, and I want to be part of that journey,” says David.

