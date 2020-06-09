Funding Support For Hastings’ Urban Centres

Press Release – Hastings District Council

A new urban centre recovery fund is to be established to help boost activity in the district’s urban centres of Hastings, Flaxmere and Havelock North.

The COVID-19 restrictions have had a significant impact on retail businesses nationwide and Hastings is no exception.

The challenges will continue in the months ahead and in recognition of this and to support CBD businesses, Hastings District Council is to establish a $150,000 recovery fund to activate and stimulate these centres.

This would support the other investment being made by council into the inner city to through the Long Term Plan to make it an exciting and vibrant focal point of the Hastings district.

The business associations for these centres will be able to apply to the fund, showing that they have consulted with their members and that they have a marketing plan and budget.

These applications will then be considered by an approval board including councillors Damon Harvey, Wendy Schollum, Malcolm Dixon and Eileen Lawson, along with council’s group manager corporate and the group manager strategy and development.

Hastings City Business Association general manager Anita Alder said businesses within the Hastings CBD had suffered greatly, and a draft recovery plan had already been put together, which would be aided by any financial assistance.

“With the support of the Hastings District Council, these funds will be used to promote our amazing businesses and bring our community back into the CBD to enjoy our wonderful city and support local businesses.

“We are certainly looking to highlight our changing CBD, new businesses, old favourites and the many exciting developments underway.

“We encourage the local community to keep locals employed by shopping local, to come into town and enjoy the great spaces and people.”

Councillor Wendy Schollum said the fund would give the business community the flexibility to invest in activities that they deemed to have the greatest impact for their collective businesses – be this marketing initiatives, business support training or other actions.

“These are positive, proactive steps that Council is taking to show our solidarity and support for the businesses that are so vital to our city centres.

“We’re all in this together and we need to continue to work together to ensure a speedy recovery for our local business community. The best way to do your bit is to shop and play locally,” Mrs Schollum said.

