Council Supports Local Contractors

Press Release – Marlborough District Council

Almost $10m of the Councils construction work has been awarded to 15 local contracting companies since New Zealand moved out of Alert Level 4 on 28 April. Deputy Mayor, Nadine Taylor, says this is a fantastic result in such a short space of time and …

Almost $10m of the Council’s construction work has been awarded to 15 local contracting companies since New Zealand moved out of Alert Level 4 on 28 April.

Deputy Mayor, Nadine Taylor, says this is a fantastic result in such a short space of time and is a real boost to the regional economy.

“We are committed to supporting local and this investment has helped to provide local stimulus quickly by supporting the cash flow of smaller businesses and companies across Marlborough.”

The Assets and Services Committee was updated on the figures at their meeting today.

Deputy Mayor Nadine Taylor says today’s update was just the beginning.

“For the 2020-21 financial year, Council will finance over $60 million of capital expenditure, with similar amounts over each of the next three years.”

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there has been a focus on identifying high value projects and seeking Government support to get ‘shovel-ready’ projects underway. Council has submitted its list of 16 projects to the Government and is awaiting for their response on that.”

“In addition to this, The Economic Action Marlborough (TEAM) group has also recommended Government support, or accelerate, a range of other long-term projects that will have huge economic benefits to Marlborough. For example, the development of land to the east of Wairau Hospital for housing, the Picton ferry terminal, berth, log yard and rail upgrades and the combined Marlborough colleges campus build.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url