Watercare: Drought Update, 8 June
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|2mm
|76.5mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall.
|Waitākere Ranges
|6.5mm
|39.5mm
How full the dams are: (in total)
|Today:
|45.09%
|Yesterday:
|45.1%
|Normal for this time of year:
|77.04%
Water consumption:
|Target for June 2020:
|410 million litres or less a day
|Yesterday’s consumption
|397 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|404 million litres
See the weekly water supply update
