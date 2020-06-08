Watercare: Drought Update, 8 June

Press Release – Watercare

Rainfall: Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought Hnua Ranges 2mm 76.5mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall. Waitkere Ranges 6.5mm 39.5mm How full …



Rainfall:

Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought Hūnua Ranges 2mm 76.5mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall. Waitākere Ranges 6.5mm 39.5mm

How full the dams are: (in total)

Today: 45.09% Yesterday: 45.1% Normal for this time of year: 77.04%

Water consumption:

Target for June 2020: 410 million litres or less a day Yesterday’s consumption 397 million litres Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average 404 million litres

See the weekly water supply update

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url