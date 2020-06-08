Retail NZ Welcomes Move To Level 1

Press Release – Retail NZ

Retail NZ says that the move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 from midnight tonight is great news. Retail NZ is delighted that the nation is moving to Alert Level 1 from tonight, Greg Harford, Retail NZs Chief Executive said today. The economic …

Retail NZ says that the move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 from midnight tonight is great news.

“Retail NZ is delighted that the nation is moving to Alert Level 1 from tonight,” Greg Harford, Retail NZ’s Chief Executive said today. “The economic damage done by COVID-19 is colossal, and moving to Level 1 is the best way to help start getting things back on track. Retail NZ hopes that customers can now feel confident about getting back to the shops, and CBD retailers, especially in Wellington, will be eagerly awaiting the return of public sector office workers.

“Although there has been no requirement for general retailers to operate a contact tracing arrangement at Level 2, many retailers have

chosen to do so, based on customer demand. It makes sense to allow this to continue on an opt-in basis, and Retail NZ is pleased that the Government is looking at ways of making it simpler to get a QR Code for the official Government Tracer App.

“The retail sector is under enormous pressure at the present time, and while significant economic stimulus is still required, a move back towards more normality is a very positive step.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url