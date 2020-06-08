Level 1 Announcement Provides Certainty For Building Nations Symposium On 14-15 October

Press Release – Infrastructure NZ

“New Zealand’s move to Alert Level 1 means the infrastructure industry’s largest annual event, the Building Nations Symposium, is now confirmed for 14-15 October at Trusts Arena, West Auckland,” says Paul Blair, CEO of Infrastructure New Zealand.

“With the $12 billion upgrade programme, $3 billion shovel-ready stimulus and another $20 billion of public investment available, this will be one of the most highly-anticipated Building Nations events ever.

“Closely following the election, the Government’s investment agenda, water, transport, housing and the transition to a more productive, sustainable and inclusive economy will be among the priority topics for discussion.

“Last year’s Symposium in Rotorua hosted over 720 attendees and generated over $2 million dollars for the local economy.

“Building Nations is the premier infrastructure event where infrastructure leaders and experts go to hear the best and latest thinking from Ministers, global experts, and public and private sector decision-makers.

“Buildings Nations has been recognised for its approach to sustainability and is a finalist for four NZEA 2019 Event Awards this year, including Best Corporate Event, Best Established Event Professional, Best Local Government Event and Best International Event.

“Registrations will open shortly and we look forward to safely bringing a positive impact to the West Auckland community and the infrastructure industry,” says Blair.

