Infracom Calls For Kiwis To Determine Their Infrastructure Future

Press Release – New Zealand Infrastructure Commission

Infracom (the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga) is calling for people interested in the future of New Zealands infrastructure to “join the conversation” as it outlines its plan to deliver a 30-year strategy. Together …

Infracom (the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga) is calling for people interested in the future of New Zealand’s infrastructure to “join the conversation” as it outlines its plan to deliver a 30-year strategy.

Together with Infrastructure NZ, the Sustainable Business Council, InternetNZ and others, it is behind Visionweek (www.visionweek.co.nz), a free web summit envisioning post-COVID New Zealand.

Infracom Chief Executive Jon Grayson says Infracom’s online sessions next week will outline how it plans to deliver a 30-year strategy and the opportunities to be involved as it’s developed.

“For the first time, New Zealanders have a chance to create a stakeholder driven view of how infrastructure can support the way they want to live. Infracom is forming a vision with the collective input of Kiwis through a detailed strategy development programme. We’ll share this plan on 12 June,” he says.

The strategy will assess the fitness for purpose of New Zealand’s infrastructure system as a whole, determining how well it’s working, identifying priorities, barriers to good outcomes, and its ability to meet future community expectations.

“The more the sector gets involved in the 30-year infrastructure strategy and the more consensus there is behind it, the more powerful it will be and the more influential it will be on governments across time,” says Jon Grayson.

A second Infracom webinar in the afternoon will focus on leading practice solutions for future strategic planning and how Infracom is incorporating these into its strategy development process.

Visionweek runs from 8-12 June. Speakers in other sessions include Peter Beck, Frances Valintine, Tamati Kruger, Sir Peter Gluckman, Kate Boylan, Shamubeel Equab, Dr Rod Carr, Rachel Taulelei, Sir Stephen Tindall, Nicole Rosie, Rod Drury and more.

Anyone can register for the summit at visionweek.co.nz. Participants are encouraged to post their ideas, videos, polls or other content using the #visionweekNZ hashtag on Linkedin, Facebook or Twitter, so these ideas can be shared through the platform.

Initiated by Infrastructure NZ, Visionweek supporters include Infracom, Sustainable Business Council, the Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment, InternetNZ, the Ministry for the Environment and ASN Media.

Register for Infracom’s webinar sessions here:

Session 1 (Friday 12 June, 9-10am): How is New Zealand creating an infrastructure vision for the next 30 years? – https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kxOh1iLnQ-aOU-ktesy-Zg

Session 2 (Friday 12 June, 2-3pm): How do you strategise for future phenomena? – https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_p79K9ZUhTBaxP2PGdOkUtA

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url