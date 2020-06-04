Urgent Road Repairs After Heavy Rain On SH1 In The Dome Valley

Press Release – New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises there will be urgent repairs to the road surface on State Highway 1 (SH1) north of Warkworth tonight.

Heavy rain over Queen’s Birthday Weekend has resulted in several potholes appearing in the road outside the Totalspan building (between Kaipara Flat Rd and Sheepworld) in the Dome Valley.

Emergency repairs were carried out last night to fill in the holes and a roadside slip was also cleared, says Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray.

The road crew will return tonight between 7:00PM and 5:00AM to complete a more permanent repair.

Most of the work will be carried out under stop/go traffic management, but traffic in both directions will be halted for 5-10 minutes for the safety of the road crew while they quickly compact the new asphalt. That work will be carried out when it’s least likely to disrupt traffic.

Motorists are advised to watch out for other road crews also working overnight in the Dome Valley.

That work is a continuation of safety improvements between Forestry Road and Waiwhiu Road, Monday to Thursday nights from 7:00PM to 5:00AM. There will be stop/go traffic management with the road reduced to one lane.

There is also maintenance work tonight on the Northern Motorway between Oteha Valley Road and Silverdale from 10:00PM to 5:00AM with a detour in place. There are also night time road works with stop/go traffic management at Kaiwaka, north of the Dome Valley.

In all, these works could add up to 20 minutes to a journey between Auckland and Whangarei. Check Waka Kotahi’s journey planner online journeys.nzta.govt.nz for latest information.

“The Transport Agency apologises for any inconvenience and advises road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. The work is being done at night to minimise disruption for freight movements and the travelling public.”

