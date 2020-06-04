Start Planning Now For A Mid-winter Getaway

Press Release – Holiday Parks NZ

High demand from a nation of explorers emerging from lockdown sparked the first signs of hope for the tourism industry over Queens Birthday weekendwith another flurry of domestic travel expected over the school holidays. Holiday Parks New Zealand …

High demand from a nation of explorers emerging from lockdown sparked the first signs of hope for the tourism industry over Queen’s Birthday weekend—with another flurry of domestic travel expected over the school holidays.

Holiday Parks New Zealand (HPNZ) Chief Executive Fergus Brown said many regions reported takings on par with previous years for the same weekend, despite few international visitors remaining in the country. “Domestic travel will be essential in saving jobs and businesses until the borders are able to safely open again, so it’s fantastic to see so many Kiwis getting out there and supporting local.”

Mr Brown says an added benefit of staying in a holiday park is that continued support of commercial accommodation will save hundreds of jobs in the regions, especially in smaller towns with a large reliance on the visitor economy.

He says those who intend to take advantage of the school holidays should start planning now to avoid disappointment—and hopes people will consider a holiday park for their winter escape.

“There is a perception that the holiday parks are just for summer, or just for a camping trip,” says Mr Brown. “In fact, many now have high-grade built accommodation and offer all-weather activities to suit all kinds of travellers.”

While it is often tradition to stay with friends and family on a typical New Zealand holiday, Mr Brown encourages Kiwis to try something new this winter. “You can stay at a holiday park for a really competitive price, enjoy a well-deserved break and feel good about supporting local businesses and people at the same time.”

“If we can return a portion of what we would usually spend internationally to our local businesses this year, we’ll all be in a far better position coming out of the crisis.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url