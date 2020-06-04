Check Your Email, Phil

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

Transport Minister Phil Twyford’s statement to Parliament that he ‘hasn’t read’ an email from Winston Peters to him in February relating to Auckland light rail beggars belief, National’s Transport spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“This is a new low in Ministerial incompetence. Phil Twyford was meant to take light rail to Cabinet in February for a decision about how to proceed. That deadline came and went, amid rumours that NZ First had put the kibosh on the project.

“Answers to written questions reveal that NZ First Leader Winston Peters’ office sent Mr Twyford an email in February relating to the project, but Mr Twyford refused to say what was in the email when questioned in Parliament today. In fact, he even said he hadn’t read it.

“How can Phil Twyford claim it’s not in the public interest to reveal the contents of the email if he hasn’t even read it himself?

“This is staggering stuff – why would a Minister not read an email from his coalition partner about the Government’s flagship transport project, it’s clearly important enough for Phil Twyford not to release it.

“We’ve seen this before though. Julie Anne Genter wouldn’t release her secret letter to Phil Twyford around Let’s Get Wellington Moving, now he won’t release Winston Peters’ secret email to him.”

