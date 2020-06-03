New Breed Of Wealth Management Firm Set To Shake Up Advisory Market

Press Release – Paua Wealth Management

Former BNZ Private Bank top talent Donna Nicolof, Chris Glackin and Belina Teoh have forged a new path launching Pāua Wealth Management, an independent, boutique wealth advisory firm that has said no to product commissions or referral fees in favour of a fees-for service approach.

Pāua Wealth Management has created a business model to support the independence and integrity of its advice and remove potential conflicts of interest, as well as one that gives back to New Zealand.

“We believe New Zealand investors deserve truly independent advice and the better outcomes this delivers. We only receive fees agreed to by clients so they can be confident that we act only in their best interests,” said Donna Nicolof, Chief Executive Officer and Founder.

“We do not manufacture investment products and our advisers are not incentivised to sell particular products or trade on clients’ portfolios, which can create conflicts of interest. We are motivated by delivering quality advice and superior service,” she said.

Pāua Wealth Management is employee-owned, where every employee contributes to and participates in the success of the business.

“We have assembled some of the industry’s most experienced wealth and investment professionals who believe that they can change financial and investment advice for the better. Our team has significant international financial markets experience, enabling us to bring what we believe to be the best of local and global opportunities. Together, we have built reputations based on integrity and success and have overseen over $50BN in funds under management,” added Donna.

Pāua Wealth Management provides wealth management services to wholesale investor clients including high net worth individuals, family offices, select not-for-profit foundations and trusts. It offers a specialised, tailored approach to financial and wealth management advice. Recognising that every client’s situation is unique, a bespoke portfolio is developed to help them achieve their financial goals, whether this be capital growth, capital preservation or succession planning.

Wealth management services include tax, trust and estate planning services, family governance and succession, facilitating banking arrangements and philanthropy.

With local and global market capability across multiple asset classes, best-in-class partners and strong governance, Pāua Wealth Management has the right skills and experience in navigating market cycles to help clients achieve their investment objectives.

Pāua Wealth Management’s robust investment decision-making receives formal oversight by an Investment Committee comprising independent members, George Boubouras and Quentin Stewart. This is augmented by an experienced, heavy-hitting Advisory Board including Andy Morris, Catherine Savage and Rob Campbell.

Pāua Wealth Management is committed to responsible investing believing that it is one factor that leads to reduced risk over the long-term and enhanced portfolio performance.

We aim to select investments that adhere to our responsible investing beliefs and as such, we require our investment managers to consider environmental, social and governance factors in their analysis and decision making,” said Donna.

“As proud New Zealanders, passionate about the value of good advice, we are committed to growing the financial capability of future generations and giving back to the communities in which we live, so five percent of our profits will go towards delivering financial literacy programmes in schools,” she added.

Pāua Wealth Management services are supported by a multi-asset and multi-currency investment custody platform to provide clients with timely, relevant portfolio information to better manage their financial affairs.

“For us, wealth is about more than just investments, it’s about working together with our clients to create the life and legacy they want,” she said.

pauawealthmanagement.com

