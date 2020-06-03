ICNZ And Banqer Partner To Empower Young Kiwis

Press Release – Insurance Council

The Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) is proud to announce its official Support Partnership of Banqer High, an online financial education tool for secondary students.

The partnership formalises a long relationship. The two organisations have worked together since 2015 to help young Kiwis grow their insurance literacy – a key part of financial capability.

ICNZ Chief Executive Tim Grafton says ICNZ is extremely excited to officially partner with Banqer, supporting the platform’s insurance related content. “As a part of the Banqer partnership whānau we’re committed to supporting a future where all Kiwi kids have access to quality financial education.

“ICNZ has supported financial capability initiatives for many years. Our work with Banqer has reinforced how important it is to gain these skills while young – enabling informed financial and risk management decisions and creating a future generation of financially prepared Kiwis.”

ICNZ’s support, alongside other partners, including Champion Partner, Kiwibank, will enable subsidised access to Banqer High in the communities that need it most.

Banqer Chief Operating Officer, Simon Brown, explains, “Our partnership with ICNZ ensures that Banqer High’s insurance education content is well informed and consistent with industry standards. It also increases access to the platform, helping us grow beyond the 5,000 students who have used the platform to date, with the aim of providing financial education to as many young Kiwis as possible.

“Through simulated scenarios in the Banqer platform, students learn about the importance of insurance, how to recognise risks and manage them. For example, if they’ve chosen to skip buying insurance and a flood hits their house in Banqer High, they’ll have to replace all of their contents while other classmates who did take out insurance have their contents replaced.”

To help grow students understanding of risk and how to protect ourselves against it, ICNZ will also join Banqer in its Banqer Live! webinars running until 18th June. ICNZ’s Consumer Affairs Manager, Sarah Knox, will join the team on 9 June to talk about contents insurance and how it can mitigate risks for those flatting.

About Banqer High

Banqer High is an online financial education platform that builds financial confidence in young adults. Developed by Christchurch EdTech company Banqer, it is Championed by Kiwibank, making financial education more accessible for young Kiwis. Banqer High follows the success of Banqer Primary which saw more than 150,000 students financially educated via the platform within four years.

ICNZ has worked closely with Banqer in the development of the Banqer High Insurance Expansion which sees students engage with simulative, fictitious scenarios to develop an understanding of insurance while building financial literacy.

You can find more information about Banqer High here https://high.banqer.co/

