Government’s Support For Science Sector Crucial For NZ’s Recovery – GNS Science

Science and innovation will play a crucial role in New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and GNS Science welcomes today’s announcement of additional support for the sector.

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has announced a funding boost for science entrepreneurs, innovators and Crown Research Institutes.

“GNS Science is grateful for the additional funding available to us and the broader science sector as a result of today’s announcement,” GNS Science Chief Executive Ian Simpson says.

“Every day, our scientists work on projects which underpin a cleaner, safer, more prosperous New Zealand.

“We monitor and research natural hazards, keeping New Zealanders safe – while safeguarding environmental resources like groundwater, helping communities manage and adapt to climate change, and working on projects to address our energy needs now and into the future.

“The new funding will ensure our work with other CRIs and our major partners can unlock new value and build New Zealand’s economic resilience in these turbulent times.”

Mr Simpson says as GNS Science is custodian of eight Nationally Significant Databases and Collections, the increased support for these tāonga is particularly welcome – as is increased funding support for Māori research, science and innovation.

“All in all, the Government’s investment in science is heartening, and underlines science’s critical role in supporting New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 global economic crisis,” Mr Simpson says.

“Now is the time to be innovative and invest in future-facing, next-generation industries, and a productive, sustainable and resilient economy – we believe science is key to delivering these, and we are glad the Government agrees.”

