Road Closure Due To Flooding On SH25A – Waikato

June 1, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police would like to advise that the Kopu-Hikuai Road along the State Highway 25A will be closed due to flooding and currently there are no diversion via the Tairua area. The flooding is expected to rise due to high tides. The road will be closed …Police would like to advise that the Kopu-Hikuai Road along the State Highway 25A will be closed due to flooding and currently there are no diversion via the Tairua area.

The flooding is expected to rise due to high tides.

The road will be closed for some time, please check the NZTA website for up to date information on road closures.

Police ask that motorists avoid any non-urgent travel and amend travel plans accordingly.

ENDS

