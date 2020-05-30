1000 Donuts To Give Away To Charity And NFP Groups To Celebrate National Donut Day, Friday 5 June

Press Release – Original Foods Baking Co.

Original Foods Baking Co celebrates National Donut Day Friday 5 June

A chance for your favourite community group to win some sweet relief

It will take more than a global pandemic to stop New Zealand’s favourite baking company, Original Foods Baking Co celebrating one of the most important days on the culinary calendar: National Donut Day, on Friday 5 June.

This year OFBC is giving away 1,000 donuts nationwide by gifting 10 not-for-profit organisations, 100 donuts each to celebrate the special day, as well as the gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Nominations can be submitted online at:

https://originalfoods.co.nz/1000-donut-giveaway/.

Original Foods Baking Co’s CEO, Anthony Honeybone said, “There is simply no sugar-coating the fact that National Donut Day is our favourite day of the year.

“It is true that during the past nearly 30 years we have built a reputation for producing some of the finest quality baked goods available in supermarkets, cafes and restaurants across New Zealand as well as our popular Christchurch on-site cafe, but if we tell the ‘hole’ truth, our donuts are very special to us.

“Jam-packed with flavour, we have made it a tradition to give away 1,000 free donuts each National Donut Day but as with all things 2020, we are doing it a little differently this year. Rather than giving a free donut to the first 1,000 people to line up at our Wigram HQ, we are inviting all baked goods lovers to nominate their favourite community group or charity for the chance to win them one of 10, 100 donut packs.

“And the great news is, any and all eligible charities and not-for-profits including community and sporting groups across New Zealand can win the dough. It’s a sweet way to say thank those who do so much for our community.”

If you’re not in a community group you can still celebrate National Donut Day in style by grabbing your own delicious donut selection including cinnamon dusted, chocolate dipped, strawberry or chocolate ring, or cake donuts from your local Countdown, New World and Pak & Save supermarkets. Just look for Original Foods Baking Co’s cheeky monkey logo on the packs.

For those in Christchurch there’s also the option of ordering special National Donut Day party packs online for pick up or delivery in the Christchurch metro area.

Winners of the 10, 100 donut packs will be drawn randomly on National Donut Day, with the winners notified by Original Foods Baking Co to organise delivery. The prize must be redeemed before 1 September. Winners are asked to take a photo with their 100 donuts so the donut love can be shared on social media.

So get round to making your nomination quickly and don’t forget to stock up on your own sweet treats in preparation for National Donut Day on 5 June!

https://originalfoods.co.nz/

DID YOU KNOW? National Donut Day has a long history, dating back to the

first World War when a pair of resourceful women working on the frontlines

with the Salvation Army decided to boost the spirits of troops with some

homemade cooking. Supplies were limited, but they had what they needed to

hand make rings of dough and fry them up over the fire. Just the aroma of

donuts cooking was enough to brighten the mood for homesick soldiers. The

women became known as the ‘Donut Lassies’ and The Salvos celebrated the

first National Donut Day in Chicago in 1938 in their honour. Now it’s

celebrated the first Friday in June every year.

(Source: www.salvationarmyusa.org)

Original Foods Baking Co. is a multi-award winning wholesale bakery and proudly family owned business based in Christchurch, NZ. The wholesale baked goods company was established in Christchurch in 1991 and produces over 90 delicious sweet treats including cakes, donuts, muffins, brownies and slices sold under the Original Foods Baking CoT, GoofyT, Bite MeT and generic supermarket brands. The company’s delicious products can be found in supermarkets, cafes and restaurants across New Zealand and abroad.

