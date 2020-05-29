Rimini Street Speeds Software Issue Resolution By 23% With New Artificial Intelligence Applications

Press Release – Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that it has reduced software issue resolution times by 23% using its new patent pending Rimini Street Artificial Intelligence Support Applications (AI Applications), and that to date the AI Applications have won two awards for innovation and achievement in customer service. The new AI Applications are a result of Rimini Street’s continued investment in optimizing support processes and ensuring global service delivery outcomes at scale.

Delivering a Better Client Experience Through Artificial Intelligence

The Rimini Street Artificial Intelligence Support Applications were developed by Rimini Street’s Global Service Delivery Innovation Team, whose mission is to invent innovative solutions that further enhance a client’s overall service experience. Built using open source technologies, the AI Applications can be integrated into support processes along with other new AI Applications when they become available.

The AI Applications provide specific, unique data insights and intelligence to seamlessly accelerate better client service and support outcomes. Initial AI Applications include:

Case Assignment Advisor – Reviews dozens of different vectors in real time to identify the right engineering team to assign to a specific case, ensuring relevant experts are in the right place, at the right time, to resolve the client’s issue more quickly and effectively. Vectors analyzed include specific expertise required, historical case performance, language, availability, engineer caseload and time zone match.

– Reviews dozens of different vectors in real time to identify the right engineering team to assign to a specific case, ensuring relevant experts are in the right place, at the right time, to resolve the client’s issue more quickly and effectively. Vectors analyzed include specific expertise required, historical case performance, language, availability, engineer caseload and time zone match. C-Signal – Performs sentiment and anomaly analysis on cases, contacts and clients to anticipate potential issues and proactively recommend actions to prevent issues from occurring.

The AI Applications are built on Rimini Street’s Artificial Intelligence Platform which includes infrastructure, tools, algorithms and data used to build, train and run the AI Applications that are always “learning” to translate information into actionable insights that enable better service delivery.

Rimini Street’s AI Applications have already delivered substantial service benefits to clients, including accelerating case resolution times by an average of 23% and providing an even faster, more efficient case resolution process than previously experienced.

“Rimini Street showed us what they were doing with AI early on and how they were using this advanced platform in their daily support operations; we are now personally experiencing the benefits of this platform including faster time to resolution for our support issues,” said Jay Fisher, CIO, BrandSafway. “We initiated our partnership with Rimini Street over five years ago, and as our experiences have been positive, we have expanded our support to include other applications. The Company continues to be a great partner and trusted adviser, helping us meet the different challenges of maintaining our enterprise software system while delivering quality support and helping us improve our business outcomes.”

Building on Rimini Street’s Award-Winning Support Delivery Model

The Rimini Street AI Support Applications have already won two awards – a Stevie Sales and Customer Service Award for “Innovation in Customer Service” and a Stevie American Business Award for “Achievement in Customer Satisfaction” – and build on the Company’s successful, award-winning support delivery model. The Company’s Global Service Delivery team is comprised of more than 600 full-time, highly experienced software support engineers based in 17 countries, providing 24/7/365 coverage. When a client switches to Rimini Street support, they are assigned a Primary Support Engineer (PSE) with an average of 15 years’ experience in their particular software system, who is backed by a team of functional and technical experts. In addition, the Company leads the support industry with its service level agreement (SLA) of 15-minute response times for Priority 1 critical cases, and 30 minutes for Priority 2 cases, and consistently achieves scores of 4.8 out of 5.0 (where 5.0 is “excellent”) on its client satisfaction surveys.

The Rimini Street AI Support Applications leverage what industry analysts refer to as a “pragmatic AI” approach, which is designed to enhance the human connection versus automation that replaces human interaction in the customer service process, such as chatbots to manage inquiries. The AI Applications solve real-world challenges using machine learning and natural language processing technologies, each with a specific function as it relates to customer service. The “work” done by the AI Applications happens seamlessly in the background and does not require any action by the client.

“Our vision for Rimini Street’s AI Support Applications is to deliver an even more proactive and responsive support program that continually resets the bar for excellence in enterprise software support,” said Brian Slepko, executive vice president, Global Service Delivery, Rimini Street. “Rimini Street is making the investments required to ensure optimized client outcomes globally at scale. This latest achievement from Rimini Street’s Global Service Delivery Innovation Team underscores the value of our focus on support innovation and the mission to provide clients with the right support engineering team, at the right time, in the right geography to deliver the right solution.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. Nearly 2,100 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries rely on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the unknown duration and economic, operational and financial impacts on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by governmental authorities, clients or others in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our current and prospective clients; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including inflation and interest rates, and general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which Rimini Street operates; adverse developments in pending litigation or in the government inquiry or any new litigation; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth initiatives; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the terms and impact of our outstanding 13.00% Series A Preferred Stock; changes in taxes, laws and regulations; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the customer adoption of our recently introduced products and services, including our Application Management Services (AMS), Rimini Street Advanced Database Security, and services for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud products, in addition to other products and services we expect to introduce in the near future; the loss of one or more members of Rimini Street’s management team; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 7, 2020, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

