Kaipara District Council Announces Final Wharves Feasibility Study&Programme Business Case Approval

Approval from MBIE on the Kaipara Water Transport Network and Wharves Feasibility Study and Programme Business Case means the Council can embark on the next stage of the project.

The finalisation and approval of the Feasibility Study and Programme Business Case follows multiple rounds of community online engagements and video meetings with local marae. The Council received more than 120 formal submissions to the Wharves survey from individuals and organisations.

The feedback was incorporated into the Feasibility Study and Programme Business Case, which was finalised and submitted to MBIE. The Council has been notified by MBIE that the business case has been approved, which means it can now start detailed planning on the specific projects.

Designing the new wharf at Pōuto, upgrading Pahi and Dargaville wharves, further engagement for the beach landings, or concept design, can now take place.

Mayor Dr Jason Smith believes that although our use of the harbour has evolved, Kaipara District can again become a thriving hub that connects people together and supports economic activity to benefit the region as a whole and northern New Zealand.

“I am inspired by the passion our people have for their wharves and the strength of their engagement has shown that many, like me, believe our mighty harbour has a big role to play in a revitalised future for Kaipara,” says Mayor Smith.

“The Kaipara Kickstart Project, of which Kaipara Wharves is a part, represents a unique opportunity for Kaipara to do something that we can continue to build upon, that will deliver ongoing and lasting benefits to this place.”

You can read the final Feasibility Study and Programme Business Case in full on our website at www.kaipara.govt.nz/kickstart/kaipara-harbour-wharves

About Kaipara Kickstart

The Provincial Growth Fund, NZTA and Kaipara District Council have earmarked $28.24 million (announced on 3/2/2019) and $0.74 million (announced on 31/1/2020) to invest in Kaipara’s economic growth and community wellbeing. The Kaipara Kickstart programme consists of four interlocking projects. They are; Kaipara Roading, Kaipara Wharves, Kaipara Kai, and Kaipara Water. Further details can be found via kaipara.govt.nz/kickstart

