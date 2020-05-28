Business Scoop
XE Data Update – NZ Business Confidence Release

May 28, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – XE Money Transfer

The final ANZ Business Confidence & Own Activity Outlook data for May have just been released. The Business Confidence for May jumped sharply (less negative) :   -41.8% vs -66.6% (previous survey) Firms Own Activity Outlook for …

The final ANZ Business Confidence & Own Activity Outlook data for May have just been released.

The Business Confidence for May jumped sharply (less negative):

-41.8% vs -66.6% (previous survey)

Firms’ Own Activity Outlook for May

jumped sharply(less negative)

:

-38.7% vs -55.1% (previous survey)

ANZ released preliminary numbers in mid-May. Today’s final numbers were also an improvement on the preliminary figures.

  • A net 39% of firms expect weaker activity for their own business, still well below 2008/09 lows. The retail sector is the most pessimistic on this front.
  • Although we are making progress opening the economy, Business Outlook activity indicators are improving painfully slowly. Expected profitability, investment and employment intentions, lifted but are all still deeply negative.
  • A net 42% of firms intend to lay off staff (just over half before subtracting the positives), with retail the hardest hit and agriculture the least.
  • Inflation expectations were unchanged at 1.3%, sitting near the bottom of the RBNZ’s 1-3% CPI target range.

The NZD is little moved in immediate response

.

Current indicative levels are:

NZDUSD 0.6175 / 0.6200

NZDAUD 0.9325 / 0.9350

NZDEUR 0.5600 / 0.5625

NZDGBP 0.5030 / 0.5055

NZDJPY 66.60 / 66.85

