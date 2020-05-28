Unisys Stealth® Achieves Exclusive U.S. Federal Government Certification To Protect Security Systems

Press Release – Unisys

Robust Common Criteria certification from U.S. government recognised by governments in 31 countries worldwide for protection of critical data

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced the U.S. government certification of Unisys Stealth® to protect information as it flows between Stealth™-enabled endpoints.

Stealth is the first microsegmentation cybersecurity solution to be validated by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP). The new certification confirms that Stealth meets the stringent requirements of the NIAP Virtual Private Network (VPN) PP-Module for VPN Client Version 2.1 and the NIAP Protection Profile for Application Software Version 1.3. These profiles assure clients their data will be protected as it travels between endpoints protected by Stealth.

The NIAP evaluation is a comprehensive process that certifies products meet internationally accepted standards for trusted security products and solutions. Products must demonstrate that they meet all specified security requirements to achieve NIAP certification. This updated certification follows the certification of Stealth by NIAP announced in 2018.

“This independent validation establishes that Stealth conforms to rigorous security guidelines demanded by governments and the private sector, illustrating that Stealth is able to provide strong cybersecurity to its clients” said Sudhir Mehta, Global Vice President, Product Management, Unisys.

Stealth uses identity-based, encrypted, microsegmentation to identify, isolate and contain breaches within 10 seconds. Stealth’s Dynamic Isolation™ capability lets clients rapidly isolate anomalous or potentially compromised systems, providing time to investigate and remediate situations with no further damage to users, data or systems. This functionality was not included in the evaluation itself.

Established by the U.S. National Security Agency and the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, NIAP Common Criteria certification is recognised by governments in 31 member nations including Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Malaysia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Stealth provides business and governments Always On security by establishing a software-defined perimeter that creates a Zero Trust environment. Forrester Research, Inc. recently named Unisys as a “Strong Performer” in its report, “The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q4 2019.”

For more information on Stealth, go to www.unisys.com/stealth.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets, visit http://www.unisys.co.nz.

