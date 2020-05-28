TSB To Once Again Rate Match The Aussie Banks On Home Lending

Press Release – TSB Bank

TSB has relaunched its ‘Aussie rate match’ promise to give Kiwis more financial flexibility with their home lending.

Effective immediately and until further notice, TSB will rate match any nationally advertised home lending rate offered by an Australian-owned bank.

Justine St John, TSB GM Marketing and Customer Experience, says by rate matching the Australian-owned banks TSB is doing what’s best for New Zealanders contending with the many impacts of COVID-19 on their daily lives.

“This rate match promise gives Kiwis more financial options and takes stress away, because they can come to TSB and know they’re getting the best interest rates.

“Not only that, but it takes price out of the equation and gives New Zealanders another reason to bank local and keep profits here.”

New Zealanders can start the application process at tsb.co.nz or talk to TSB’s lending team on 0800 872 226, through a TSB branch or via one of our mobile mortgage managers. Rates are available for both new and existing customers with 20% equity. Lending terms and conditions apply.

