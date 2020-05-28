CTU Congratulates NZEI Teacher Aides

Press Release – Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions is congratulating teacher aides in achieving an historic pay equity offer from the government to settle their long standing concerns.

"What this offer from the government does is acknowledge the historic under valuation of the significant and important work that the, predominately female, teacher aide workforce does. NZEI members have been brilliant at ensuring their compelling campaign for fairness is successful. This achievement is to be celebrated," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

“What this offer from the government does is acknowledge the historic under valuation of the significant and important work that the, predominately female, teacher aide workforce does. NZEI members have been brilliant at ensuring their compelling campaign for fairness is successful. This achievement is to be celebrated,” CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

“When people come together and work collectively to address unfairness, fantastic things can happen – this is what union members are all about. This what collective action, and collective bargaining, can achieve, real meaningful change.”

“it is great that the government has heard the collective voice of teacher aides,” Wagstaff said.

