Avis Launches New Safety Pledge

Auckland, 28 May, 2020 – Avis, has today announced the launch of its new ‘Avis Safety Pledge’. The pledge protocols will be implemented in all Avis New Zealand rental locations, demonstrating its commitment to providing a safe, clean, and convenient transport solution as New Zealand removes its domestic travel restrictions.

In New Zealand, car rental provides a safe alternative to other modes of transport and Avis is working tirelessly to provide a safe environment for both our employees, and for customers to collect and drop-off rental vehicles.

As part of the pledge, we have enhanced our cleaning protocols, including utilising disinfectant that protects our customers and employees against pathogens.

All vehicles are cleaned before every rental, paying special attention to high touch point surfaces such as the steering wheel, indicators, dashboard, hand grips, in-car entertainment controls, cup holders, keys, centre consoles, and all door handles, both inside and out. We are following social distancing measures at Avis New Zealand locations; employees are supplied personal protective equipment and locations will have protective screens installed at counters.

The safety pledge allows customers to pick up and drop off vehicles with minimal contact. The contactless experience can be further enhanced by using the Avis App, especially for Avis Preferred customers, the free to join loyalty scheme.

In addition to the Avis Safety Pledge, during these unprecedented times Avis New Zealand has made all direct rental bookings more flexible. Customers who booked directly with Avis are able to modify or cancel any reservation made in New Zealand for rentals starting before August 31 2020 without any additional fee. More information on the Covid-19 policies can be found on the Avis website.

Tom Mooney, Managing Director, Avis Pacific commented: “We hope by announcing our new safety pledge, our customers feel reassured we are taking every measure to provide a clean, safe, and reliable rental service. We also continue to monitor and follow the World Health Organisation and Government advice, to ensure we have the most current, recommended processes in place.

“Car rental is currently in a unique position as it can provide a private travel solution, a safer alternative to some other transport modes where the customer can control their own environment. There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our customers and employees, and we are doing everything we can to keep everyone safe and our vehicles clean.”

To find out more details on the Avis Safety Pledge please visit www.avis.co.nz/en/safety-pledge Further information on the Avis App, Avis Preferred and Avis rental services can also be found online here: www.avis.co.nz.

