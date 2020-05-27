Watercare: Latest Drought Update
Rainfall: Yesterday Past 7 days Rainfall since the start of the drought Hnua Ranges 3mm 30mm Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall. Waitakere Ranges 14.5mm 34mm How full the dams …
Rainfall:
|Yesterday
|Past 7 days
|Rainfall since the start of the drought
|Hūnua Ranges
|3mm
|30mm
|Since the start of the drought in November 2019, we have received less than half the normal rainfall.
|Waitakere Ranges
|14.5mm
|34mm
How full the dams are: (in total)
|Today:
|43.17%
|Yesterday:
|42.92%
|Normal for this time of year:
|76.85%
Weather forecast:
We received a forecast yesterday that suggested:
- This week, we will receive 40-60mm of rain
- Next week, we will receive slightly less rain than normal
Water consumption:
|Target for May 2020:
|420 million litres or less
|Yesterday’s consumption
|426 million litres
|Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average
|418 million litres
See the weekly water supply update
