Visitance Contact Tracing Solution Proves Popular At Leisure And Fitness Centres

Almost 100 Australian and New Zealand leisure and fitness centres have registered to use the free Visitance digital contact tracing system to help protect their staff, members, visitors and the wider community from COVID-19.

The contactless system was launched last week by Jonas Leisure to help leisure centres, aquatic facilities and gyms comply with government COVID-19 contact tracing requirements and occupancy limits.

Visitance simplifies the process of checking people in and out of a facility by using a QR code which members and other visitors scan using just the camera app on their phones. Scanning the code loads a branded web page where visitors enter contact details including their name, phone number and email address. This information is then securely held, allowing managers to easily contact people or export data for local government if a case of COVID-19 is discovered among facility users.

Jonas Leisure Chief Executive Mike Henton said he was thrilled with how many operators had registered to use Visitance at their facilities within a week of launching the product.

“It’s great to see Visitance being widely adopted, including by some sectors we hadn’t originally anticipated. It’s now being harnessed by the likes of libraries, scout halls and churches, as well as our target audience of leisure centres, aquatic facilities and gyms”.

A feature that had proven particularly popular was Visitance’s occupancy count display, which allows a facility to show a real-time count of how many people are currently inside by displaying it on digital signage, a spare monitor, or an iPad at their front door. This made it easy for staff and visitors to view the current occupancy count and the permitted capacity at a glance, Mr Henton said.

He said feedback from users was now being used to refine the system to meet the needs of the industry. Among these enhancements was the addition of an “auto-admit” feature that allows facilities to immediately include registrations in their occupancy count without having to manually admit visitors at the front desk. This opens up Visitance to a broader range of businesses, clubs and spaces that don’t typically require visitors to be admitted on entry – as well as allowing operators to use Visitance for staff tracking.

Other recent changes include new reporting functionality to show group sizes, as well as added support for older web browsers (including Internet Explorer 11) to ensure Visitance can be used by any local authorities that are still using legacy browsers at their facilities.

Mr Henton said that, while most people had smartphones, some did not. Visitance catered for this through an easy to use dashboard that allowed staff to manually register visitor details quickly in instances where a visitor did not have a phone or required assistance.

More information about Visitance is available at visitance.net

