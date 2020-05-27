Six Barrel Soda Expands Overseas Presence, Opens First Auckland Store

Press Release – Six Barrel Soda

Six Barrel Soda Co. is growing its presence in Hong Kong and the United States, hot on the heels of expanding its export markets to include Canada just before the Covid-19 Lockdown.

The craft soda company’s syrups are in more than 500 retail outlets, bars, and restaurants around New Zealand. While 90% of its NZ hospitality customers were closed during Levels 4 and 3, the focus on takeaway drinks is boosting sales during Level 2. Joe Slater, Founder of Six Barrel Soda, says this local support, combined with a growing presence overseas is helping the company through the Covid-19 response.



“We shipped a large order to Hong Kong during the Lockdown, have launched our website in the US, and are now stocked on Amazon. We’re also expanding our presence in a range of Harvey Norman stores across Australia.

“Here in New Zealand, the call to support local has been fantastic for our online store. With everyone at home during Lockdown, lots of people got creative with their drink making (which we are perfect for), and we had our best month online. It was very surprising, but gratefully appreciated, to soften the blow with wholesale accounts being closed,” says Joe Slater.

The company’s first Auckland Store is also officially open, after a short few days in operation before Lockdown began.

“We are excited to grow Six Barrel’s presence in our largest market – it’s always been a goal to open a physical store in Auckland to complement our factory in Wellington. We want to offer something unique and create a fun place for people to try our sodas, which includes experimental drinks and flavours – perfect for times like this when we’re all looking for a bit of an escape,” says Joe Slater.

Partnering with Electric Chicken, Six Barrel’s Auckland store is at 309 K’Rd. It features unique drinks including Smoke Cola Everyday (made with smoked cola) and the Mermade. The Mermade features Butterfly Pea – known for its calming properties the flower is blue but turns purple when mixed with citrus; the soda also comes with a side of fairy floss.

About Six Barrel Soda

Created by Joe Slater and Mike Stewart in 2008, Six Barrel Soda is stocked in more than 500 New Zealand retail outlets, bars and restaurants and exports to Australia, the United States, Hong Kong, and Canada.

Crafting New Zealand’s finest sodas, Six Barrel still makes its syrups by hand at its factory in Luke’s Lane in Wellington, using natural ingredients, fresh fruit, organic fair-trade cane sugar and filtered water. Its creative soda syrup range can be mixed with soda or sparkling water, to make fancy sodas, cocktails and mocktails. Find out more at www.sixbarrelsoda.co/.

