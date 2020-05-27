Mainetti To Launch M-care PPE Range

Press Release – ACN Newswire

HONG KONG, May 27, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Mainetti Group is pleased to announce a new range of personal protective equipment (PPE), “M-care”, available to customers in support of mitigating the risks of COVID-19. The M-care product range …HONG KONG, May 27, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Mainetti Group is pleased to announce a new range of personal protective equipment (PPE), “M-care”, available to customers in support of mitigating the risks of COVID-19. The M-care product range features a “Made in Hong Kong” disposal mask, manufactured to EN14683 Type IIR and ASTM F2100 Level 2 standards, ensuring that Made in Hong Kong continues to be associated with product quality.

The M-care suite of PPE products also includes anti-bacteria mask folders, protective gloves, safety goggles, gowns and hand sanitizers. Reusable masks and hi-tech smart devices such as portable air purifiers will be added to the range later this year. Hong Kong will serve as a regional distribution hub for all clients, ensuring rapid and reliable delivery as the world combats the pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, Mainetti has been providing PPE to medical staff on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19, as well as those in need, distributing masks, gloves and other essential gears to NGOs, food banks and hospitals in Italy, Spain, UK and Hong Kong, while leveraging its global supply chain and global client network.

Roberto Peruzzo, CEO of Mainetti Group, said, “As the world adapts to a rapidly changing landscape following COVID-19, Mainetti is working closely with business partners in our global supply chain to minimize disruption and navigate challenges. Our people are our most valuable asset and caring for our community is of critical importance to our group. In response to COVID-19, we have worked with local communities in Italy and Spain, as well as with charity partners and other relief organisations to supply PPE to healthcare professionals and those in need.”

Paul Tai, Global Head of M-care and Regional Director of Mainetti said, “As global businesses re-commence operations, having readily-available and high-quality PPE will be essential for staving off the return of COVID-19. M-care is well placed to meet this growing demand. Together, we will beat the virus.”

About Mainetti

Founded in 1961, Mainetti is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of packaging for the fashion industry and a leading provider of smart retail solutions, with a presence in 49 countries. Working in partnership with its clients, which include many of the world’s premier retail brands, Mainetti’s sustainable products and solutions accelerates and enhances the sales process while controlling business costs. For more information, please visit www.mainetti.com.

