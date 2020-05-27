Lane Neave Advises MIE Pay On Australian Listing

Press Release – Lane Neave

Lane Neave has advised financial and technology company MIE Pay Limited on the New Zealand aspects of its listing on the National Stock Exchange of Australia. The AU$4.3m Australian share offer, which was successfully completed on 25 May 2020, was extended …

Lane Neave has advised financial and technology company MIE Pay Limited on the New Zealand aspects of its listing on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.

The AU$4.3m Australian share offer, which was successfully completed on 25 May 2020, was extended into New Zealand under the trans-Tasman mutual recognition scheme for securities offerings and involved working with teams in Australia and Hong Kong.

The transaction was led by Lane Neave Corporate Partner, Claire Evans with the assistance of Senior Associate, Matthew Tolan.

Evans says the transaction drew upon the firm’s unique experience with New Zealand companies undertaking listings in Australia.

“Lane Neave was well placed to provide specialist advice to Australian advisers on New Zealand law matters, including due diligence, property and contractual matters,” said Evans.

Lane Neave has recently advised Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific on the New Zealand aspects of its acquisition of Australian print and tech company CSG Limited, the $180 million sale of three large retirement villages from Sanderson Group to Arvida Limited, the sale of Harrington Breweries to Lion, and the acquisition by BT Mining Limited of significant mining assets (including Stockton mine) from Solid Energy New Zealand Limited.

MIE is a provider of online and offline commerce between retail merchants and end customers with the IE Mall and IE Pay services. It is based in Sydney and Aucklan

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url