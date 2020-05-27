Business Scoop
Air New Zealand Adds Business-timed Flights For Regions

May 27, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand will operate business-timed flights in and out of a number of regional ports from next month. The flights will allow customers in Hamilton, Tauranga, Napier, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Nelson, Dunedin and Invercargill to undertake a day …

Air New Zealand will operate business-timed flights in and out of a number of regional ports from next month.

The flights will allow customers in Hamilton, Tauranga, Napier, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Nelson, Dunedin and Invercargill to undertake a day of business in either Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch.

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline has also timed flights allowing those in the main centres to be able to fly to the majority of these regions for a day of business.

“Since publishing our domestic schedule for Alert Level 2, we’ve seen a good initial response from leisure travellers. As we further build our domestic schedule, we’re looking to cater for resumed business travel which we know helps support economic activity in regional New Zealand. As our corporate customers get moving again, we encourage take-up of these new services which depart first thing in the morning, returning in the late afternoon or evening.”

The new flights are as follows:

Route

 Time
Hamilton-Wellington

Departs Hamilton 7:30am

Departs Wellington 6:05pm
Tauranga-Auckland

Departs Tauranga 7:00am

Departs Auckland 6:15pm
Napier-Auckland

Departs Napier 7:20am

Departs Auckland 3:30pm/6:30pm
New Plymouth-Auckland

Departs New Plymouth 8:05am

Departs Auckland 4:25pm
New Plymouth-Wellington

Departs New Plymouth 7:30am

Departs Wellington 5:00pm
Palmerston North-Auckland

Departs Palmerston North 7:15am

Departs Auckland 4:30pm
Nelson-Auckland

Departs Nelson 6:30am/8:05am

Departs Auckland 3:00pm/5:20pm
Nelson-Wellington

Departs Nelson 7:05am

Departs Wellington 4:30pm/5:50pm
Nelson-Christchurch

Departs Nelson 7:25am

Departs Christchurch 6:15pm
Dunedin-Christchurch

Departs Dunedin 7:00am

Departs Christchurch 5:55pm
Invercargill-Christchurch

Departs Invercargill 8:45am

Departs Christchurch 4:45pm

The business-timed flights take effect from 8 June are available to book now at www.airnewzealand.co.nz

 

