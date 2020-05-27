Air New Zealand Adds Business-timed Flights For Regions

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand will operate business-timed flights in and out of a number of regional ports from next month. The flights will allow customers in Hamilton, Tauranga, Napier, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Nelson, Dunedin and Invercargill to undertake a day …

Air New Zealand will operate business-timed flights in and out of a number of regional ports from next month.

The flights will allow customers in Hamilton, Tauranga, Napier, New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Nelson, Dunedin and Invercargill to undertake a day of business in either Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch.

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline has also timed flights allowing those in the main centres to be able to fly to the majority of these regions for a day of business.

“Since publishing our domestic schedule for Alert Level 2, we’ve seen a good initial response from leisure travellers. As we further build our domestic schedule, we’re looking to cater for resumed business travel which we know helps support economic activity in regional New Zealand. As our corporate customers get moving again, we encourage take-up of these new services which depart first thing in the morning, returning in the late afternoon or evening.”

The new flights are as follows:

Route Time Hamilton-Wellington Departs Hamilton 7:30am Departs Wellington 6:05pm Tauranga-Auckland Departs Tauranga 7:00am Departs Auckland 6:15pm Napier-Auckland Departs Napier 7:20am Departs Auckland 3:30pm/6:30pm New Plymouth-Auckland Departs New Plymouth 8:05am Departs Auckland 4:25pm New Plymouth-Wellington Departs New Plymouth 7:30am Departs Wellington 5:00pm Palmerston North-Auckland Departs Palmerston North 7:15am Departs Auckland 4:30pm Nelson-Auckland Departs Nelson 6:30am/8:05am Departs Auckland 3:00pm/5:20pm Nelson-Wellington Departs Nelson 7:05am Departs Wellington 4:30pm/5:50pm Nelson-Christchurch Departs Nelson 7:25am Departs Christchurch 6:15pm Dunedin-Christchurch Departs Dunedin 7:00am Departs Christchurch 5:55pm Invercargill-Christchurch Departs Invercargill 8:45am Departs Christchurch 4:45pm

The business-timed flights take effect from 8 June are available to book now at www.airnewzealand.co.nz

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url