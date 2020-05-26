Rover Tours Group Offering Their Hop-On Hop-Off Service For FREE

Press Release – Rover Tours

Wellington’s largest independent tourism operator, Rover Tours Group (RTG), will offer their Hop-On Hop-Off bus service for free to Wellingtonians and visitors alike from Queens Birthday Weekend through to the end of July.

The Hop-On Hop-Off service is a 90-minute loop with nine stops at key tourism destinations starting at Te Papa Tongarewa.

The service will operate daily rain or shine, departing from Te Papa at 9:30am, 10:15am, 11am, 11:45am, 12:30pm, 1:15pm, and 2:30pm. Enquiries can be made to 0800 24 68 77 or check out www.hoponhopoff.co.nz

RTG was founded in 1999 with a vision to fill a gap in the Wellington tourism market. The company now operates over 20 vehicles and remains 100 per cent locally owned.

“Supporting Wellington’s tourism operators is the right thing to do during these tough times. We are all part of the same tourism eco-system. That’s one of the major reasons why we decided to deliver locals and visitors to their doors for free,” the owner, Scott Courtney says.

“The biggest factor allowing us to do this is because we, like many other companies, have received the government wage subsidy. It has enabled us to continue operating for the next few months while providing a free Hop-on Hop-Off service which will be welcomed by many including those on a reduced income.”

From its humble beginnings, RTG now operates five tourism brands in the region including Lord of the Rings Tours, Hop-On Hop-Off, and Seal Coast Safari.

Seal Coast Safari Tour’s standard charges are discounted with departures available every day, morning and afternoon. Discover a hidden part of Wellington that most don’t get to experience. www.sealcoast.com or 0800 732 527 for more information.

Wellington is home to the world-renowned Weta Workshop and more than half the filming locations for Lord of the Rings. We expect tourism interest in this sector will slowly increase and our Lord of the Rings Tours will operate on demand in the short term. It provides the opportunity to check out Weta Workshop, learn about movie magic, and see how local locations were transformed into Middle-Earth. Call 0800 426 211 for more information or check out www.roverringstours.co.nz

To adhere with current Ministry of Health guidelines, RTG requires one person from each group on any tour to sign in using the Rippl app. Social distancing protocols will be in place.

