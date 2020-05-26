Business Scoop
Rosedale Fatality

May 26, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – WorkSafe NZ

WorkSafe is now investigating last night’s fatality in Rosedale, Auckland. We understand machinery was involved. As we are investigating we are unable to make further comment. WorkSafe was also notified of two further incidents in South Auckland last night. One in which a worker’s fingers were caught in machinery and another involving a forklift. In regards to these incidents we are making initial inquiries to establish what our next steps might be.

