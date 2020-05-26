Paymark And TRA Unveil Consumer Spend Dashboard

Press Release – Paymark

Paymark and Auckland-based insights agency TRA are releasing a new dashboard to help track consumer spending behaviour.

The Consumer Dashboard is designed to provide a snapshot of spending patterns around New Zealand, says Paymark’s Head of Data Innovation, Ella Obreja.

The dashboard will be available at www.paymarkspendtrends.co.nz and will be updated weekly to ensure the latest figures are available.

The data comes from Paymark’s network which covers more than 70% of the EFTPOS transactions around the country and gives us a good snapshot of spending patterns in New Zealand.

Each update will include the average consumer spend, a regional breakdown and a snapshot of key retail trends.

Note to editors: These figures reflect general market trends and should not be taken as a proxy for Paymark’s market share or company earnings.

