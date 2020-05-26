New Zealand Horticulture Industry Rewarded By Outstanding Survey Result

Press Release – Horticulture NZ

A survey showing that New Zealanders rate horticulture more highly than any other part of the primary industry sector is rewarding for fruit and vegetable growers across the country.

UMR research released today shows that horticulture continues to receive the highest positive rating of 65%.

HortNZ Chief Executive, Mike Chapman says he sees the result as a reward for the way fruit and vegetables are grown in New Zealand.

‘Our growers are some if not the best in the world. Over the years, the New Zealand horticulture industry has invested heavily in meeting consumer demand for fresh, tasty and nutritious food that is grown, harvested and transported in environmentally sustainable and ways.

‘Our growers really care. They care for their customers and they care for the way they grow. They take great pride in what they produce and I feel that pride is reflected in the public’s attitude to horticulture in New Zealand.

‘Throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, our essential industry adapted so it could continue to operate and provide New Zealanders and export markets with the fruit and vegetables they need and now expect.

‘Like every other industry, COVID-19 will require us to adapt further but based on our track record, I am confident that innovation will come to the fore, and we will continue to see New Zealand horticulture flourish and receive outstanding public support.’

The New Zealand horticulture industry is now worth more than $6.39 billion a year and employs approximately 60,000 people.

