New Safer, Wider Bridge Opens Over Northern Motorway At Albany

A new, longer and wider bridge has opened over the Northern Motorway (SH1) this morning to give motorists, pedestrians and cyclists a safer connection to public transport, schools and business and retail areas at Albany.

The new McClymonts Road Bridge has been completed as part of the Northern Corridor Improvements project, allowing the extended Northern Busway to pass underneath.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Senior Manager Project Delivery, Andrew Thackwray, says the 60 metre bridge enables much safer journeys for people moving around the local area.

“The bridge connects the community between Pinehill and Albany and means people can walk and cycle safely across the bridge and continue directly to their school and to the nearby Albany Station and business area.”

A section of McClymonts Road has been fully closed over the past three weeks so that a new road surface could be laid on the bridge and the finishing touches added to the roundabouts at each end.

The bridge includes lanes for vehicles as well as an extra wide 4 metre walking and cycling path on each side.

The old McClymonts Road Bridge has had to be replaced with a new longer bridge so the motorway underneath can be widened with extra traffic lanes, the extended Northern Busway and a new shared path.

The old bridge will now be demolished piece by piece over a series of nights in the next few months.

Mr Thackwray says that further work on the artwork features of the new bridge will also take place later this year.

“The bridge is one of three ‘gateway’ structures along the motorway that will be lit up at night. These will be a stand out feature for people travelling towards the city from the north.”

The Northern Corridor Improvements project will provide a much needed transport upgrade for the whole Albany and North Harbour community. It includes a new motorway connection between SH1 and SH18 and will open up access to the Western Ring Route and travel to the airport. It will extend the Northern Busway to Albany and deliver over 7kms of walking and cycling paths and a wide range of local road and park connections.

