Homer Tunnel Closures Needed For Road Resurfacing After Long Weekend

Press Release – NZTA

People who use the Milford Road, State Highway 94, should plan for possible delays at the single lane Homer Tunnel after Queens Birthday weekend, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. Work is scheduled for Tuesday 2 June to Friday 5 June, 10.30am …

People who use the Milford Road, State Highway 94, should plan for possible delays at the single lane Homer Tunnel after Queen’s Birthday weekend, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Work is scheduled for Tuesday 2 June to Friday 5 June, 10.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4pm daily.

The week after, 8 -12 June, work is scheduled for 1.30pm-4.30pm and 6pm to 10pm.

Waka Kotahi’s Milford Road Alliance Manager Kevin Thompson says crews have been regularly patching potholes and re-levelling the tunnel road at several locations but the full tunnel surface now needs replacing – 1.2 km, to be milled out by 7-10 cm and relaid.

Waka Kotahi is investing around $1million to re-asphalt the road through the tunnel along with several nearby curves on the western/ Milford Sound side of the tunnel. A mobile plant will operate near Te Anau to produce the asphalt needed for this work.

“To minimise disruptions for road users we are doing the work at a time when there is a lot less traffic using the Milford Road. Just how long it will take to complete this job depends on the number of winter weather disruptions work crews have to contend with,” says Mr Thompson.

“Tunnel closures will be needed, and wherever possible these will be scheduled at night or when traffic volumes are very low. Closures will be advertised before the work starts so road users have time to plan their journey.

“As long as we have some prior notice, we can accommodate anyone needing urgent access through the tunnel,” he says.

People who have urgent deliveries or services at these planned closed times should email office@milfordroad.co.nz or phone 03 249 7004 to let the Alliance team know.

“We thank everyone who is inconvenienced by this work for being patient and bearing in mind the highway will be much better afterwards,” says Mr Thompson.

Background on the Homer Tunnel: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Homer_Tunnel

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url