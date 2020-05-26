Bromley Health And Safety Incident

Press Release – WorkSafe NZ

WorkSafe has filed charges over a health and safety incident in Bromley, Christchurch in May last year.

Charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 and the Hazardous Substances regulations have been filed following the incident in which a worker suffered serious health problems while working at a facility in the suburb of Bromley.

As charges have been filed WorkSafe is unable to provide any further information. The charges were filed at the Christchurch District Court yesterday.

