Blockpass Debuts Branded WebID Version Of Its Award Winning Digital Identity Protocol

HONG KONG, May 26, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Responding to market demand and an increasingly remote business environment, Blockpass today revealed the launch of the WebID version of its award-winning identity verification protocol, KYC Connect. The Blockpass KYC …HONG KONG, May 26, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Responding to market demand and an increasingly remote business environment, Blockpass today revealed the launch of the WebID version of its award-winning identity verification protocol, KYC Connect.

The Blockpass KYC Connect console now enables businesses to easily integrate a WebID button that will trigger an intuitive, web-based and merchant branded identity verification and onboarding process for end-users selecting their services.

The WebID service provides a guided onboarding process with full web experience and branding, including an auto-generated branded merchant page with logo, service description and requirements. Businesses can select different levels of identity verification and KYC & AML screening, as well as centralized management and data analytics for regulated industries. This process seamlessly accommodates onboarding of existing Blockpass users via their reusable identity profile as well as new users to Blockpass.

“We are very enthusiastic to reveal this groundbreaking development,” said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. “Blockpass is the ideal identity protocol for an increasingly remote world and regulated transaction environment, where there is a strong need to establish trust via reusable and verifiable digital identity.”

Blockpass continues to be committed to decentralized digital identity (DDI), both through ongoing updates to its mobile identity vault in iOS and Android app stores and its support of the groundbreaking research at the Blockpass Identity Lab at Edinburgh Napier University.

The Blockpass platform is fully automated and hosted in the cloud, with no integration or setup fee. Within minutes, businesses can sign up to the KYC Connect console, test out the service, and start conducting identity documents verification, KYC and AML checks. Sign up for FREE at console.blockpass.org.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a unique, reusable digital identity (DID) solution for any organizations that participate in regulated industries and in the increasingly remote business environment where trust needs to be verified digitally. Blockpass offers an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks through a seamless merchant dashboard that is setup immediately with pay-as-you-go and no initial fee. Blockpass’ KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly.

