Britz and maui motorhome prices reduced to exceptional levels to encourage regional travel; thl announces “Get Moving to get New Zealand Moving” initiative.

thl, owner of Britz and maui campervans, is today announcing an extraordinary initiative to help get New Zealand moving. Kiwis will be able to take a 3 or more day holiday from only $29/day, to explore the country and, as suggested by Tourism New Zealand’s new domestic campaign, “Do Something New”. These exceptional price points, across both Britz and maui motorhomes, can be booked over the next 8 weeks, for travel through until the end of October 2020. That includes Queens Birthday Weekend, Labour Day Weekend, July School Holidays, and September School Holidays.

With international visitors nearly non-existent for the foreseeable future – thousands of motorhomes sit unused. thl’s ‘Get Moving to Get New Zealand Moving’ initiative will make the vehicles as accessible as possible through never seen before rates and flexible booking arrangements to inspire kiwis to hit the road.

Says thl CEO Grant Webster “We know that around New Zealand there are many people keen to head out and explore, spread their wings and enjoy a well-deserved family holiday. We hope this initiative helps make that a reality. We’re literally handing people the keys and saying ‘off you go!’”

Beyond enabling kiwis to enjoy a well deserved holiday, the initiative is designed to support regional communities and small businesses feeling the impact of reduced visitation, both from local and international travellers.

“Part of the joy of motorhome travel is the unexpected discoveries along the way. Our customers speak of things like the incredible custard squares they found at a coffee shop in Tirau, the beautiful cashmere shop they discovered whilst driving the East Coast, the friendly service they received at the local holiday park, the handmade soaps and homemade fudge they discovered at a little shop they stopped into on the West Coast. Things like this are all part of the journey, as those new to the campervan experience are sure to discover!”

The Great New Zealand road trip is famous worldwide and on the bucket list of many. This initiative goes a great way towards making it a reality for many. Says Webster, “There will never be a better time for New Zealanders to tick this one off the bucket list”

thl is the largest operator of motorhomes in New Zealand. It is expected that demand will be high and bookings will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Vehicles can be booked and secured now with just $1 deposit. Rates range from $29 to $69 and will remain flat until October, including throughout the July and September school holidays. Minimum hire has been reduced to 3 days (previously 5) and cancellation fees do not begin until 7 days out (normally 90). Book at https://www.britz.com/nz/en

Get Moving, to get New Zealand Moving. Key points.

maui and Britz have the largest fleet of motorhomes in New Zealand – they are sitting around unused and we want to help

We are an international tourism business and there is no international tourism.

After weeks of lockdown, many kiwis have expressed interest in domestic travel.

Motorhomes provide a convenient and highly enjoyable way to travel the country.

Regional communities and small businesses are experiencing considerable reduction in business as a result of reduced tourism.

maui and Britz motorhomes will be priced at never seen before prices so as to make as accessible as possible to kiwis and encourage regional travel.

There has never been a better moment for Kiwis to go and explore their backyard.

These exceptional price points provide a practical way to help make this happen.

Get New Zealand Moving price points will remain until October, so you can get into a motorhome from just $29 per day*

Our specials are in place until 19th July 2020, for all travel to the end of October

Motorhomes can be secured with just a $1 deposit

3 day minimum hire

This means a trip over a long weekend (3 days) would just be from $87! ($29 per day)

If compared to prices for the same time last year for example- you can get a motorhome at 50% off for July school holidays or 70% off for September school holidays!

We’ve reduced our liability reduction options across our products on special, from only $10 per day

Recognising that plans change quickly at the moment; for ultimate flexibility, there will be no cancellation fees until 7 days from pick up

For a reasonable fee you can take your pet or get a bike rack put onto your motorhome

There is no excuse not to get moving!

We’re open nationwide and are introducing late night Fridays and 3 day hires to make it as convenient as possible.

Open 7 days in Auckland, Christchurch, and Queenstown

Late night branch hours on Fridays for after work pickups

We’ve reduced our minimum hire period to just 3 days

Fee-free options to do one-way trips between our branches

Perfect for long weekends like the upcoming Queens Birthday weekend!

We’re collating a bunch of incredible offers across some of New Zealand’s top spots

Your motorhome is a passport to great offers and experiences across our beautiful and unique regions. Your thl keyring will unlock offers across New Zealand regions, such as 50% off at the Waitomo Glowworm Caves for everyone in your vehicle.

*subject to availability. terms and conditions of vehicle hire apply and can be viewed at our website.

