Kiwi Company, Toothcrush Deliver Eco Toothbrushes To Curb Plastic Consumption

Dentists recommend we replace our toothbrushes every three months. If we follow that advice, that equates to 287,640 kg of plastic to landfill every year. And that number doesn’t include the packaging. Enter Toothcrush, an innovative Kiwi company on a mission to reduce the waste in dental hygiene products.

Toothcrush is an eco-friendly subscription solution that delivers to your door a stylish bamboo toothbrush every 2 or 3 months.

With delivery models on the rise in response to social distancing, Toothcrush are hoping consumers will choose environmentally friendly products during this time of increased online purchasing.

Business owners Emma Taylor and Kelly Calvert say their company’s mission is to offer an easy solution for environmentally conscious, but busy consumers.

“People want to curb their plastic consumption, but you have to make it easy for them. We offer an affordable subscription service that makes it really easy to address some of the plastic in the household. Plus we ensure families are changing their toothbrush in accordance with best Dental practise and now more than ever, we are encouraging best hygiene,” Kelly Calvert said.

Contaminated toothbrushes can pass along bacteria that cause infections. Consumers are strongly advised to replace toothbrushes every 2 to 3 months.

A quarterly Toothcrush subscription costs as little $25 for a whole year of clean teeth. What’s more, they come in an assortment of colours, so you’ll always know whose is whose.

Toothcrush launched in 2016 and has gone from strength to strength shipping to thousands of subscribers in New Zealand, Australia and the USA.

Emma Taylor says she started Toothcrush with Kelly after having children and becoming more aware of the environment for future generations.

“Both Kelly and I are mothers and I think for many people, becoming parents makes you more aware and conscious about getting into good habits with a lot of things, including waste, because you want to be a good role model for your children.”

