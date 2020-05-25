Air New Zealand Updates International Schedule To End Of August

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is extending the timeframe for its significantly reduced network, with its minimal international operations to continue through to 31 August 2020.

In response to government travel restrictions and low demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline previously announced a limited international network through to 30 June, to keep air links open for essential travel and cargo movement on key trade routes.

This schedule will now apply through to 31 August 2020, with a few exceptions which extend beyond this date. All services are subject to change as governments change travel and border restrictions.

Overall international capacity has been reduced by 95 percent from pre-COVID-19 levels.

Tasman services (per week)

Auckland-Sydney Four return services Auckland-Brisbane Three return services Auckland-Melbourne Three return services

Pacific services (per week)

Auckland-Niue One return service (through until 31 October) Sydney-Norfolk One return service (through until 24 October) Brisbane-Norfolk One return service (through until 24 October)

There are a number of restrictions in place around passenger services to Fiji, Tonga, Samoa, Rarotonga, New Caledonia and French Polynesia. If these restrictions end, Air New Zealand is likely to operate one return service per week from Auckland.

Long-haul services (per week)

Auckland-Los Angeles Five return services Auckland-Hong Kong Two return services

Air New Zealand Chief Networks, Strategy and Alliances Officer Nick Judd says the airline continues to keep a close eye on the impact COVID-19 is having on travel around the world.

“While it’s unfortunate the majority of our international network remains cancelled for the foreseeable future, we support the return of safe flying if borders re-open and will update our international network if and when possible.

“We also support the return of safe trans-Tasman flying when practical. We’re keen to work with government and industry partners on steps we can take to safely support economic recovery through travel and connect family and friends.”

The airline’s contact centre and customer care team are supporting those affected by these changes. Customers booked via a travel agent, including a third-party website (e.g. Expedia, Booking.com) should speak with their agent. Air New Zealand’s dedicated COVID-19 information hub is being updated continuously and customers should check this first, before calling the airline’s contact centre.

