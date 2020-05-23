Todd Muller Takes On Small Business Portfolio

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

Leader of the Opposition Todd Muller has announced he will become the National Party’s spokesperson for small business.

“Few things can be more important than our commitment to keeping people in jobs and helping businesses invest and grow,” Mr Muller says.

“This will be the centrepiece of our government.

“A National Government will deliver for small businesses, and I personally intend to lead this work.

“This is both a practical decision and a symbolic one. I want to send a strong message on my first full day as Leader of the Opposition that this matters to me.

“I will ensure the voice of small business is heard in Wellington and that it helps guide our decisions.”

